Slot Wary Of Aston Villa’s Impressive Home Record

Arne Slot believes his Liverpool players would find it very difficult to overcome Aston Villa in Wednesday’s Premier League clash at Villa Park due to the Midland club’s impressive home record in this season.

Liverpool are on 60 points, seven points ahead of Arsenal in the league table and could go 10 points clear if they beat Villa.





But the Reds will face a Villa side that have only lost once at home in the English top flight this season, which was a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal. They have won six and drawn six in front of their fans.

Asked about his views ahead of Wednesday’s clash Slot admitted it would be a tough for his side playing at Villa Park.

“I see it as 13 games to be played and the next game to be the most important one, starting with Villa away – which is, like Wolves at home, again a difficult game for us but for everyone,” he said in Tuesday’s press conference on liverpoolfc.com.

“They have a great home record, maybe even more if they play in the evening, so we know that it is going to be a challenge. But we have quite an OK away record as well this season, we’ve done quite OK this season in general as well. So, it’s a game I think for everyone to look forward to, to see these two sides playing against each other.

“I think Villa away, when you get the fixture list, you all know that Villa away is one of the tougher ones you can face. But last season was also a very interesting game with it ending 3-3, if I remember correctly. So, [a] very good manager, always has a very good game plan.”

On whether nervy finishes to games can be expected at this stage of the season, he added:”I think it is because we’re coming to the end of the season and not because of us but because of what people make of it. Because we’ve played more games at home or away that we led by one goal and in the end it was also tight.”



