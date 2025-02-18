Fulham Want To Play In Europe Next Season — Iwobi

Fulham will keep pushing hard to secure a place in Europe next season, according to Alex Iwobi.

Marco Silva’s side have won three of their last four league outings.

Fulham are five points off fourth position which guarantee a place in the UEFA Champions League.

The London can also earn a berth in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

Iwobi said they will take things step by step in the coming weeks.

“To do the double over big teams will definitely give us an advantage but we always take it game by game,” Iwobi told The Mirror.

“It doesn’t matter if the other team is challenging for the European spots or in the relegation zone, we’ll treat everyone with the same respect. We just have to keep on pushing, we see the quality in training every day.

“We’re all very ambitious and we take things step by step. It’s [European qualification] definitely in the back of our minds, though.”

By Adeboye Amosu



