Nwaneri Four Matches Away From Making Premier League History

In the absence of Bukayo Saka, the 17-year-old has excelled on the right wing. On Saturday, he made the difference once more by curling in a fantastic cross for Mikel Merino to head home and send Arsenal to a vital victory over Leicester.





In 2022, Nwaneri made history by becoming the youngest player in the Premier League. He made his debut against Brentford at the age of 15 years and 181 days.

There may be more records to follow, as the England U19 international eyes a record currently held by Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney.

According to The Evening Standard, the two former Three Lions stars currently hold the record for the most goals scored by a player under the age of 18 for a Premier League club with nine goals apiece in all competitions.

This season, Nwaneri has scored seven goals, including three in the Premier League, three in the Carabao Cup, and one in the UEFA Champions League.

To equal Rooney and Owen’s record, the youngster needs to score two goals before turning 18, or three goals to set a new record.

There are just four games for Arsenal before Nwaneri’s 18th birthday on March 21. This weekend, the Gunners will host West Ham before traveling to play Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

When Arsenal entertain Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on March 16, Nwaneri will have one last opportunity to increase his total and possibly break the record.