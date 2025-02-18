Osimhen, Bamgboye Make Turkish Super Lig Team Of The Week

Victor Osimhen and his Golden Eaglets 2015 U-17 World Cup winning teammate, Funsho Bamgboye, were included in the Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week.

The Team of the Week was compiled by football facts and stats outfit whoscored.com.





Osimhen continued his impressive scoring form as he bagged the two goals which gave Galatasaray a 2-1 win at Rizespor in Monday’s league clash.

The Super Eagles star has now taken his tally in the league to 14 in 18 games.

The victory against Rizespor took Galatasaray to 63 points and six points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce in the league table.

For Bamgboye, his 56th minute strike earned Hatayspor a 1-0 win against visiting Alanyaspor on Sunday.

It was the 26-year-old forward’s second goal in 21 appearances in the Turkish top flight this term.

Also, Hatayspor have ended a run of 10 straight matches without a win but are in the relegation spot in 18th place on 13 points in the 19-team league table.

Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week





