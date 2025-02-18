U-20 AFCON: South Africa Not Scared Of Flying Eagles, Others — Mdaka

South Africa U-20 head coach Raymond Mdaka says he is happy with the outcome of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draw.

The Amajita are drawn in Group B with Nigeria, Egypt and Morocco.





The Flying Eagles are the most successful side in the history of the competition with seven titles to their name, with the most recent being the 2022 edition.

Egypt and Morocco have also won the competition in the past.

South Africa have a tough task ahead of them in the group, Mdaka is however upbeat they will scale through the hurdle.

“We long waited for the draw for us to know where we are and who we play. We knew the teams who had qualified but needed to know where we are and who we play,” he was quoted by CAFonline.

“I think all groups must be respected. We are fine with the group that we have, and we will be able to prepare ourselves and play to our best.”

By Adeboye Amosu



