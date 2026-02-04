Sodje Thumbs Up Onyeka’s Move To Coventry

Former Nigerian international Sam Sodje has disclosed that Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka made a perfect decision to join Championship club Coventry.



The Nigerian international left Brentford to join Coventry during the January transfer window.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Sodje stated that the Championship is extremely competitive and is equivalent to many countries’ top divisions.



He noted that Onyeka can play a big part in helping the club gain promotion back to the Premier League.

“My position is based on facts. I am a Brentford boy and a Hall of Fame member at Brentford. Many people discussing this move do not fully understand football. When you compare both clubs in terms of size and history, Coventry is actually a bigger club.



“Yes, Brentford is currently a Premier League club and a very good one, but in terms of overall size and historical stature, Coventry is bigger. However, many people in Nigeria may not fully understand this context. I know the English league system very well. The Championship is extremely competitive and is equivalent to many countries’ top divisions. Hopefully, Coventry can return to the Premier League.



“Secondly, nobody truly knows what was offered to him or the long-term project that was presented. Before Chelsea became one of the biggest clubs in the world, they also attracted players by selling them a strong project and vision.



“I believe this is a good move for him. It also shows the type of player he is — someone who wants to play regularly and contribute on the pitch rather than sit on the bench.”



