    Lookman Ready For Atletico Madrid Debut

    Ademola Lookman is keen to make his maiden appearance for Atletico Madrid, reports Completesports.com.

    Diego Simeone’s side signed the Nigeria international from Serie A club, Atalanta on Monday.

    Lookman was part of Atalanta’s training on Tuesday, receiving a warm welcome from his new teammates.

    Atletico Madrid will take on Real Betis in the quarter-final of Copa del Rey on Thursday.

    The 28-year-old is in contention to feature against Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

    “I trained with the whole team and it’s been fantastic, it’s good to get to know my teammates. If they give me the opportunity, I’ll be ready,” Lookman was quoted by eldesmarque.com.

    Lookman also vowed to bring succes to the Metropolitan Stadium.

    “I think my game is very dynamic, fast. I’ll try to make a difference in critical moments, that’s what I like to contribute. It’s a team game, so if I can help, that’s the main thing,” added the tricky winger.

