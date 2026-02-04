Atletico Madrid President Hails Lookman’s Signing

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is full of excitement following Ademola Lookman’s arrival at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Lookman linked up with the LaLiga giants on a permanent transfer from former UEFA Europa League champions, Atalanta on Monday.

The Nigeria international arrived Spain a successful spell with Atalanta.

The 28-year-old scored 55 goals and provided 27 assists in 137 appearances across all competitions during his over three years stay with La Dea.

The winger also inspired the Bergamo club’s Europa League triumph in 2024, scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid beat Turkish Super Lig giants, Fenerbahce to his signature.

Cerezo stated that joining the club had been a desire of Lookman’s for many years.

“He is a player sought after by major clubs, and the difference, due to a significant financial gap, has allowed him to come and play for us, which has been his dream for many years,” Cerezo was quoted by eldesmarque.com.

By Adeboye Amosu



