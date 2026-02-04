Close Menu
    The Damage Merino’s Injury Has Done To Arsenal Is Significant –Zubimendi

    Martin Zubimendi has opened up on the injury suffered by teammate Mikel Merino, describing it as a significant damage to Arsenal.

    Merino missed Arsenal’s league clash with Leeds after it was reported he suffered a bone injury.

    It was then reported on Tuesday that he will commence rehabilitation and will be out for a long period of time.

    Commenting on the injury, Zubimendi said (Arsenal News Channel):“Well, Mikel is in pain. He’s a very professional person, who takes care of himself and always thinks about what’s best for the club. I know he’s the one who’s most hurt, but the damage his injury has done to the club is significant.

    “Well, he seems fine, but everyone’s different when they get home. I understand it’s harder than it looks. I know he’ll do everything he can to make it [to the national team], and if he doesn’t, it’ll be a real shame. We’ll see what happens.”

    Merino’s injury is a big blow to Arsenal following his contributions to the team’s push for the title.


