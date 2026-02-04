Eze Relishes Arsenal Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze is delighted to be returning to Wembley with the Gunners.

The North London club defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final 4-2 on aggregate.

He said: “Of course, this is my club and from young, it’s been the dream. So, to win with Arsenal, to achieve stuff with Arsenal, this is everything to me.

Read Also:Chelsea Are Really Well Coached –Arteta Hails Blues Despite Carabao Cup Semi-final Defeat

“You want to work as hard as you can, put in the type of performance that you need to put in, and for sure, I believe it will come, and I believe that we’ve got the confidence and the players to do it. We’ll keep pushing for it.”

Eze won the FA Cup final with Crystal Palace at the end of last season is delighted to be returning to Wembley.

“Special, special, special,” he said. “It’s a game that you want to play in. It’s the games that you want to put these types of performances in and yeah, it’s special to be there for sure.

“The supporters, you could see the energy throughout the whole stadium. To feel it, it was powerful and it’s a special moment for us.

“Big performance from the team. I think we worked so hard and put in the necessary performance to get to the final. I think the whole team has worked so hard today and you could see everybody at the end was just dead. So yeah, there’s those types of games that you want to fight in.”



