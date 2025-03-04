Some Current Super Eagles Players Will Not Break Into The Team In My Era –Ikpeba

Former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba has said some current Super Eagles players will not break into the squad in his era.

Ikpeba was a member of the Super Eagles side who impressed in the 1990s.





He was part of the squad that won the 1994 AFCON and also got to the round of 16 of the World Cup in the same year.

The former AS Monaco star featured at the France 1998 World Cup, scoring the only goal in the 1-0 win against Bulgaria in a group game fixture.

Also, the 1997 African Player of the Year helped Nigeria win an historic football gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games.

Speaking on the Bet9ja Home Turf, Ikpeba posited that football in his time demanded more talent, passion, and quality compared to now.

“In my era, not everyone was allowed to play football. If you had to play, you needed talent, passion, and quality. Now, most parents want their kids to play football because there is money. That has changed.

“The leagues we had in the ‘80s and ‘90s were very competitive, and the club players were very good. To be selected for the Green Eagles or Super Eagles, you had to be outstanding. Quality-wise and talent-wise, I think we had more in my era than this one.

“I don’t think some of these guys can play in my era, and that’s the truth. The skills, quality, and fight were different. Can these guys even play in Lagos?”



