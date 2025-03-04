NPFL: Boboye Optimistic Akwa United Will Escape Relegation

Akwa United head coach Kennedy Boboye has expressed optimism the team will maintain their top-flight status at the end of the season.

The Promise Keepers currently occupy 19th position on the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, table with 27 points from 27 matches.





With 11 matches remaining before the end of the season, Boboye said his team has what it takes to survive the drop.

“I’m grateful that we were able to secure all three points in today’s game. Our major target in all the remaining games is to ensure we win both home and away. Today’s match was a tactical one and we needed to be at our best to ensure we get the maximum points,” the former Sunshine Stars and Plateau United coach told the club’s media.

“While I’m happy that we won this match, I’m terribly disappointed that we didn’t score more goals despite the fact that we were in total control of the game. The issue of finishing has been a key challenge for us. The boys played well, they created wonderful scoring chances but making good use of those opportunities were the problems.

“Despite the difficulty we are facing, our fans are always there to cheer and support us, we cannot afford to disappoint them, we have to reciprocate. The only thing we have to do is to continue working on our finishing, taking it one game at a time and getting ready to fight for all available points in the remaining matches of the season to ensure we stay safe and play in the NPFL next season”.

Akwa United Wikki face holders Rangers in Enugu this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



