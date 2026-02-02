South Africa Not Confirmed As New WAFCON Hosts — Sports Minister Clarifies

South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture Gayton McKenzie has claimed that Sunday night’s announcement that South Africa would replace Morocco as the hosts of this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) was premature, ESPN reports.

Deputy Minister Peace Mabe’s comments — currently still unverified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) — were made at Sunday’s awards ceremony for the HollywoodBets Super League, which is the top tier of South African women’s football.

“We took an opportunity that presented itself because we feel we have the necessary infrastructure and support [to host] the WAFCON. When Morocco said: ‘We are not able to host,’ South Africa said: ‘Yes. We are available. We are going to take it,'” Mabe told SABC Sport.

“It cannot be debatable because we have just hosted a successful G20 [summit in November] where heads of states – of different countries – were here. It tells you that in terms of hospitality, we are ready as well.

“We have the necessary infrastructure when it comes to stadiums. We have hosted the [2010 men’s] soccer World Cup before, so we are ready – we can host it.”

Confirmation of Morocco’s withdrawal as hosts and updated timelines for the tournament have yet to be issued by CAF, but Mabe suggested that little diversion would be required from the original plan for the WAFCON to be held from March 17 – April 3.

“Given the fact that it is in 60 days as well, we are not very much worried. We just have to put systems in place. From tomorrow (Monday, Feb. 2), we will begin.”

However, McKenzie responded hours after Mabe’s announcement with a statement contradicting hers, and claiming that discussions over WAFCON 2026 were still at an early stage, with no official confirmation of hosting rights.

“As the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, I wish to provide clarity following remarks made by the Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture at the Hollywoodbets Super League Awards regarding the 2026 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON),” McKenzie said.

“South Africa has expressed its willingness to support the Confederation of African Football if required, should alternative hosting arrangements for the 2026 WAFCON become necessary.

“These engagements form part of ongoing discussions initiated by CAF as it considers various contingencies in line with the confederation’s responsible stewardship of the continental game.

“At this stage, no formal decision has been taken to relocate the tournament, and Morocco remains the officially designated host of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. CAF has not yet triggered any alternative hosting process.

“Any potential hosting of the tournament by South Africa would be subject to established government and football governance processes, in partnership with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and other stakeholders, including:

Formal confirmation from CAF that alternative hosting arrangements are required;

Approval through the relevant Cabinet processes

Confirmation of host cities, stadium availability, accommodation and transport capacity; and

The conclusion of the necessary government guarantees and operational agreements.

“The remarks made by the Deputy Minister reflect government’s longstanding engagement on supporting African football and South Africa’s confidence in its proven ability to host major international sporting events. They do not constitute a formal confirmation or assumption of hosting responsibilities.

“The Department, with SAFA and stakeholders, will continue to engage with CAF in a structured and responsible manner. Any further announcements will be made only once all required processes have been concluded and formal decisions taken.

“The Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture will continue to pursue a long-term strategy of hosting major sporting events to boost sport, tourism, economic growth and the image of the country on the world stage.”



