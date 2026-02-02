NPFL: Kano Pillars Recall Yaro Yaro From Suspension, Redeploy Coach To Youth Team

Coach Ahmed Garba ‘Yaro Yaro’, a former Nigeria international and 2003 CAF Champions League winner with Enyimba, has returned to Kano Pillars following his suspension, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Kano Pillars Recall Yaro Yaro After Three-Month Suspension

The four-time Nigeria champions have recalled ‘Yaro Yaro’ and redeployed him within the club’s structure after spending three months on suspension.

The former Akademisk Boldklub of Denmark forward, who scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the Danish side between 2004 and 2007, exclusively confirmed his recall to Completesports.com on Sunday.

Kano Pillars Redeploy Former Enyimba Star To Youth Team

Checks by Completesports.com reveal that Ahmed Garba will resume duty on Monday, February 2, 2026, in a new role as head coach of the Pillars’ Youth Team.

He replaces Coach Garzali Muhammad, who was recently promoted to the senior team as assistant coach following the earlier suspension of both Ahmed Garba and Technical Adviser Evans Ogenyi.

Kano Pillars Management Confirm Recall, Set Resumption Date

“Yes, I’ve been recalled by the management of Pillars,” Ahmed Garba told Completesports.com on Sunday evening.

“But I was asked to resume work with the Kano Pillars Junior Team. I’ll resume work on Monday, February 2, 2026,” ‘Yaro Yaro’ added.

Yaro Yaro Suspension Followed Poor Start To NPFL Season

Ahmed Garba returns to the fold three months after he was suspended alongside then Technical Adviser Evans Ogenyi.

At the time, the club’s management cited poor results as the reason for the decision, describing a return of two wins, two draws and four defeats from the opening eight matches of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season as unacceptable.

By Sab Osuji



