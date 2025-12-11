NPFL: Suspended ‘Yaro Yaro’ Awaits Clarity On Future As Kano Pillars Maintain Silence

Ahmed Garba — Yaro Yaro, a former Nigeria international — has told Completesports.com that he is still waiting for clarity from the Kano Pillars hierarchy regarding his future, following his suspension as Head Coach two months ago.

The 45-year-old, popularly was suspended on 19 October 2025 alongside the club’s Technical Adviser, Evans Ogenyi, after Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), Ibadan, in a matchday 8 fixture of the 2025/2026 NPFL season.

Yaro Yaro Reacts To The Suspension Notice

Shortly after the match, the club sent a brief SMS message to Yaro Yaro, informing him of his suspension alongside Ogenyi.

“Good evening, statement will be out that u have been suspended as head coach of kpfc. And there will be a meeting with the technical committee tomorrow at Hotoro office near Hadiza Balangu Restaurant by 12:30pm,” the text message dated 9 October 2025 read.

Completesports.com investigations revealed that during the subsequent meeting, Kano Pillars agreed to continue paying the coaches’ monthly entitlements since the club lacked the resources to formally disengage them.

“They have kept their word because we received our October and November payments as and when due,” said the former Enyimba striker who won the CAF Champions League title in 2003.

Yaro Yaro Unsure Of Future Amid Silence From Management

Garba, who also featured for Club Africain of Tunisia (2001/2002) and Akademisk Boldklub of Denmark (2004–2007), said he has been at home since his suspension, uncertain of his next steps with the club.

“Kano Pillars remain my childhood club. Apart from a few seasons in Tunisia and Denmark, my entire playing career was with Kano Pillars.

“But it is unfortunate the club finds itself in this predicament. Since I was suspended, I have remained quiet and patient, unsure of my future with them.

“Yes, they have been paying my salary, but I have yet to sit down with them to discuss my future. This is important. The GM (Technical), Ahmed Musa, told me at the time that they would call me in for discussions, but I have not heard from them since.”

Garba’s Long Kano Pillars Journey

Despite spending almost his entire playing career with the 2008 Nigerian champions, Ahmed Garba later joined the Kano Pillars coaching crew and remains the club’s longest-serving coach.

By Sab Osuji



