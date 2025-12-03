NPFL: 3SC Outshine Remo Stars In Derby, Rivers United Pip Kano Pillars

Shooting Stars defeated Remo Stars 1-0 in the South West derby at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Ismail Ayodele scored the decisive goal for Nurudeen Aweroro’s side in the keenly contested encounter.

Shooting Stars are now unbeaten in their last two league games.

Read Also:NPFL: Enyimba Beat Rangers In Derby, Shooting Stars End Barren

The Ibadan club moved to fifth position on the table with 23 points from 15 matches.

At the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers United closed the gap on leaders Ikorodu City to one point courtesy of a 1-0 win over Kano Pillars.

Boluwaji Shomade netted the decisive goal for Rivers United on the dot of 90 minutes.

Kano Pillars remain bottom of the log with nine points from 15 games.

By Adeboye Amosu



