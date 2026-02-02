Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Wikki Tourists Blame Fatigue For Draw Vs Nasarawa United

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Wikki Tourists' starting lineup against Nasarawa United. Credit: Wikki Tourists FC (FB)
    Wikki Tourists' starting lineup against Nasarawa United. Credit: Wikki Tourists FC (FB)

    Wikki Tourists of Bauchi have revealed that fatigue played a major role in their 1-1 draw against Nasarawa United in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 24 fixture at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Completesports.com reports.

    Victor Chimezie put the Solid Miners ahead in the 29th minute, but the Giant Elephants responded swiftly as Jonathan Mairiga restored parity six minutes later, scoring in the 35th minute. It was Mairiga’s fifth goal of the season.

    Wikki Tourists 1–1 Nasarawa United. Credit: Wikki Tourists FC (FB)

    Wikki Tourists Held After Strong First-Half Response

    Buoyed by the equaliser, Wikki Tourists pushed for a winning goal and were handed a golden opportunity when they were awarded a penalty in the second half.

    Wikki Tourists Held After Strong First-Half Response

    However, new signing Ibrahim Shuaibu failed to convert from the spot, allowing Nasarawa United to hold on resolutely until the final whistle.

    Wikki Suffer Fatigue After Umuahia Trip – Saleh

    Head coach Abdul Maikaba was unavailable for the post-match press conference, with his assistant, Bashir Saleh, speaking on behalf of the technical crew.

    Saleh attributed the team’s subdued performance to fatigue, following their long journey back from Umuahia after the previous NPFL fixture against Abia Warriors.

    He nevertheless praised the players for their resilience, commitment and fighting spirit despite the demanding schedule.

    Wikki Tourists To Intensify Penalty Training Ahead Of Matchday 25

    Saleh assured that the coaching staff would address the team’s shortcomings, particularly from the penalty spot, ahead of their upcoming matches.

    Wikki Tourists To Intensify Penalty Training Ahead Of Matchday 25

    “All the same, we, the technical crew, will intensify work in the area of penalty kicks in our preparations for our upcoming games,” Saleh promised.

    He also appealed to the club’s supporters to remain patient and continue backing the team.

    “We appreciate our fans and want them to continue supporting the team. We need their backing,” he pleaded.

    Wikki Tourists will host Katsina United in their NPFL Matchday 25 fixture in Bauchi on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

     

    By Sab Osuji

     

     


    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.

