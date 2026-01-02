SPORTS PLANET Podcast…EPISODE 47: Enzo Maresca Parting Ways With Chelsea

Enzo Maresca yesterday left his role as Chelsea manager with the club sitting fifth in the Premier League. The Italian departs less than six months after winning the Club World Cup at the end of his first season at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have won just one of their past seven league matches and took only six points from six games in December to fall 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

