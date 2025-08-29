Sunderland Target First Win Against Onyeka’s Brentford In Over 30 Years

Newly promoted Sunderland will welcome Brentford to the Stadium of Light in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Both Sunderland and Brentford have three points from their opening two fixtures in the topflight.

However, both teams suffered contrasting League Cup fortunes in midweek, as Sunderland were knocked out by lower division side Huddersfield Town while Brentford defeated Bournemouth.

Should Sunderland secure another three-point on Saturday, they would have won their opening two home games of a Premier League season for just the second time after the 2001-02 campaign.

Brentford Unbeaten Against Sunderland Since 1988

But Sunderland would have to be at their best because not only will they be targeting three points, but also they will be eyeing a first win against Brentford since 1988.

Brentford are on an eight-game winning run in the Premier League against newly-promoted clubs – scoring 28 goals and conceding just six in that time.

Furthermore, Brentford have put together a five-match unbeaten streak versus Sunderland, recording three wins and two draws in all competitions.

Injury Front

Sunderland

Sunderland’s cause against Burnley last weekend was not helped by a ninth-minute injury to defender Daniel Ballard, who has now been ruled out until after the September international break due to a groin issue.

Ballard joins Aji Alese (shoulder), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Luke O’Nien (shoulder), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (calf) and Romain Mundle (thigh) on the sideline.

Also, Niall Huggins is a fresh doubt after coming off with a groin concern in midweek.

New signing Nordi Mukiele played the Ballard role in the EFL Cup, but the former Paris Saint-Germain defender could now make his Premier League debut at right-back as Jenson Seelt starts in the defence.

Brentford

Brentford did not come out of their victory at Bournemouth unscathed either, as Nigeria international Frank Onyeka was replaced late on due to a knock.

Onyeka is one of five fitness concerns alongside Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Gustavo Nunes (thigh), Paris Maghoma (thigh) and Yunus Konak (ankle), while wantaway attacker Yoane Wissa will not play either.

Wissa has been in team training, and there has been no movement on the Newcastle United transfer front of late, but it has been confirmed by Brentford manager that he will not be involved in this weekend’s encounter.

Prediction

Brentford should extend their successful streak and simultaneously Sunderland’s dampening run of defeats.

The Bees appear to be rediscovering their attacking touch while the absence of Ballard means that Sunderland have lost one of their chief threats in both penalty areas.



