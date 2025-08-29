Former Super Eagles Striker Retires From Football

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Anthony Ujah has announced his retirement from professional football, reports Completessports.com.

Ujah made the announcement on the social media on Friday.

‎”Today, I make the toughest decision of my life, retiring from professional football,” Ujah wrote.

“I also want to thank every club I have played for, every coach who believed in me, and every teammate who fought beside me on the pitch. Together, we’ve shared victories that will forever warm my heart and defeats that taught me resilience.

“Fulfilling a childhood dream of playing for my country is one I will forever live to cherish.

Read Also:Nigerian Goalkeeper Thrilled To Extend Contract With Swedish Club Assyriska FF

‎”Football has been more than a game for me; it has been my passion, my identity, my home.

“I will truly miss the emotions, the atmosphere, the dressing room laughter, the celebrations, and even the hard days that made the good ones sweeter.

“A new chapter begins, but my love for football will never end.”

Ujah last played for Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv.

The 34-year-old spent majority of his career in Germany where he played for the likes of Mainz, Cologne, Werder Bremen, and Union Berlin.

Ujah scored once in seven appearances for Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu



