Nigerian Goalkeeper Thrilled To Extend Contract With Swedish Club Assyriska FF

Nigerian goalkeeper Kingdom Osayi has shared his excitement after penning a new contract with Swedish club Assyriska FF, reports Completesports.com.

Osayi joined Assyriska FF from eighth-time Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Rangers in a short-term deal in April

Osayi’s Proud Decision

“Extending with Assyriska FF was obvious. The club is more than football – it is our identity, our heritage and a symbol of freedom and pride,”he told the club’s official website.

“The passion of Zelge Fans, from Södertälje to the whole world, makes me want to continue fighting for the brand.”

Massive Development

Osayi also revealed the reason behind his decision to sign a new contract.

“I have grown here as a player and a person, shaped by the club’s history and proud journey. This season I want to lead both on and off the field, create stability and help the team move up in Ettan Norra,” Osayi added.

“Playing for Assyriska is carrying the hopes of our entire community. The voice of the fans and our flag in the stands give me strength – every match I play for the brand, for Zelge and for all the supporters around the world.”

By Adeboye Amosu



