2026 WCQ: Tuchel Drops Alexander-Arnold From England Squad To Face Andorra, Serbia

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad, with call-ups for uncapped duo Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence, BBC Sport reports.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for Real Madrid in the summer and was named in Tuchel’s previous squad.

However, he has not be named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, was left out of the starting line-up for Real Madrid’s 3-0 win at Real Oviedo on Sunday.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson and Tottenham full-back Spence get their first call-ups, though Everton winger Jack Grealish misses out despite Tuchel’s assistant Anthony Barry watching him impress in last weekend’s win against Brighton.

There are recalls for Marcus Rashford and Adam Wharton, while 35-year-old Jordan Henderson – who has featured in three of Tuchel’s four games in charge – is again included along with Morgan Gibbs-White.

But there is no place for Kyle Walker, 35, his former Manchester City team-mate Phil Foden or Ah-Ahli striker Ivan Toney. Tino Livramento and John Stones get their first call-ups since Tuchel took charge.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is out through injury along with Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill.



