Liverpool vs Arsenal: Anfield Showdown As Title Chase Rivals Clash In Premier League Thriller

Liverpool are set to welcome Arsenal in an epic Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, August 31 2025.

The two English giants will renew their rivalry as they both seek to maintain their 100 percent start to the Premier League 2025/26 season.

Teams Form And Recent Performances

Liverpool and Arsenal started the new campaign on an impressive note winning their two matches with the Gunners yet to concede a goal having defeated Manchester United and Leeds United 1-0 and 5-0 respectively putting them top of the league standings.

Liverpool on the other hand, needed late goals to seal victory in their two encounters against Bournemouth and Newcastle United. The Reds surrendered a two-goal lead in these clashes before rallying back late on to secure the maximum points.

So far this season, the defending champions have not been convincing defensively as they have conceded four goals whilst scoring seven goals.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Liverpool and Arsenal have met 235 times with the Reds leading with 89 victories to the Gunners’ 81 while 65 matches have ended in draws.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently on a six-match unbeaten streak against the Reds in the league with the Gunners’ last defeat coming in the 2021/22 season.

Anfield has been a haunting ground for Arsenal in recent years. The Gunners’ last victory in Merseyside against Liverpool was in the 2012/13 campaign. Lukas Podolski and Santi Cazorla’s strikes in either half secured a 2-0 win for Arsenal.

Key Players Analysis

Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike has been Liverpool’s best performer so far this term. Following his high-profile £79 million move from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frenchman has scored three goals in his first three appearances for the Reds.

First announcing his arrival with a sumptuous strike against Crystal Palace in the FA Community Shield, the 23-year-old has added two more goals to his tally.

Ekitike’s off the ball movement, link-up play and ability to drop deep have also been instrumental for Liverpool this season.

Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres, at the moment, I’m is Arsenal’s talisman after netting a brace in the north-London club’s thrashing of Leeds.

The 27-year-old arrived this summer from Sporting Lisbon in a £65 million deal. And like Ekitike, he has wasted no time in stamping his authority on his return to English football.

Team News

Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister was absent in Liverpool’s 3-2 win away at Newcastle due to a knock and Arne Slot is confident the Argentina international will return back to the fold ahead of the clash.

With Jeremie Frimpong sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the Reds manager must make a selection at right-back. Either Joe Gomez or Conor Bradley is anticipated to start at the right full back position following their return from injury.

Arsenal

A number of Arsenal players are expected to be out of this fixture.

Bukayo Saka has been ruled out for four weeks due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the win over Leeds. Martin Odegaard is also a doubt after being forced off last week. However, Arteta is expected to provide an update on the Norwegian in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain out even though the latter was seen taking part in an individual training session.

New signing Eberechi Eze is available and expected to feature after completing a £67 million transfer from Crystal Palace.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Arsenal (4-3-3):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Merino, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

By Habeeb Kuranga



