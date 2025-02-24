Super Falcons Star Nominated For Liga F POTM Award

Super Falcons forward Gift Monday has been nominated for Spanish Liga F’s Player of the Month for February.

Monday was recognised for her impressive displays for Tenerife during the month.





The 23-year-old scored two goals in three league appearances for Tenerife in the month under review.

The striker scored one goal each in Eder Maestre’s side league games against Sevilla and Valencia.

Her international Rinsola Babajide also scored in both games.

Monday has so far registered 10 goals in 17 league appearances for Tenerife this season.

Only Barcelona’s Ewa Pajor (15 goals) and Granada’s Edna Imade (12 goals) have scored more goals than the former FC Robo Queens striker in the Liga F this term.

Other players in the running for the award are Real Madrid’s Alba Redondo, Barcelona’s Caroline Hansen, Ainhoa Marin (Deportivo La Coruna), Ane Azkona (Athletic Club ), Ari Mingueza (Granada) and Elba Verges (Eibar).

