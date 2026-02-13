Super Lig: Osimhen Bags Two Assists In Galatasaray’s 5-1 Home Win Against Eyupspor

Victor Osimhen provided two assists as Galatasaray hammered Eyupsor 5-1 in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday night.

Osimhen now has two assists, nine goals in 16 league appearances this season.

The 27-year-old set up Yunus Akgun for the opening goal just two minutes into the contest.

Then three minutes into the second half Osimhen provided the assist for Mauro Icardi to put Galatasaray 3-0 ahead.

Icardi had gotten the second goal on 33 minutes and also scored the fourth goal to complete his hat-trick.

Metehan Altunbas pulled a goal back for Eyupspor before an own goal by their player Jerome Onguene on 88 minutes got Galatasaray’s fifth.

With the scoreline at 2-0, Eyupspor had a player sent off after Bedirhan Ozyurt was shown a straight red card.

The win means league leaders, Galatasaray, are now on 55 points after 22 points while second placed Fenerbahce are on 49 points after 21 matches.

By James Agberebi



