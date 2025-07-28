Tella: I Can Play From Both Wings

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella has sent a message to new Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag that he can play from both wings.



The Nigerian international made this known in an interview with Werkself Xtra, where he said he’s ready to prove his worth under the Dutch tactician.



“I said a year ago that I’ve always enjoyed playing as an attacking player. Of course, I play wherever the coach puts me and I help the team as best I can,” Tella said, per Werkself Xtra.

“But I know that I can do better as an attacker. We have big ambitions, and I hope I get the chance to prove myself as a winger.



“To do that, I have to give my all in training – and I will. What might give me an advantage is that I can play on both wings.”



Last season, Tella netted two goals and bagged four assists in 24 appearances in the Bundesliga.



