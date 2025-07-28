CHAN 2024: Home Eagles’ Group Opponent Sudan Unveil Final Squad

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah has named his 25-man squad for the upcoming 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN.

Appiah’s selection reflects a balance between experience and form.

13 players from domestic champions Al-Hilal Khartoum make the cut.

Al-Merriekh Khartoum, the country’s other powerhouse, also contributed a fair number of key players, including goalkeeper Ahmed Al-Fateh and midfielder Mohamed Al-Rasheed.

Hay Al-Wadi Nyala and Al-Amal Atbara also have one representative each.

Sudan will travel to Zanzibar on July 30 for their final preparations.

They are drawn in Group D with defending champions Senegal, Nigeria, and Congo.

Sudan will open their campaign against Congo before facing Nigeria and then wrap up the group stage against reigning champions Senegal.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

Ahmed Al-Fateh (Al-Merriekh Khartoum)

Mohamed Al-Nour Adam (Al-Zamala Umm Ruwaba)

Mohamed Madani (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Defenders:

Ramadan Ajeeb Sharif (Al-Merriekh Khartoum)

Awad Zaid Gadain (Al-Merriekh Khartoum)

Musab Mohamed Makin (Al-Merriekh Khartoum)

Ahmed Abdelmomen Ahmed (Al-Merriekh Khartoum)

Mohamed Ahmed Saeed (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Altayeb Abdelrazek (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Mazen Bashir Siembo (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Farees Abdullah Mamoun (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Midfielders:

Mohamed Al-Rasheed Mahmoud (Al-Merriekh Khartoum)

Salah Al-Din Adel (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Wali Al-Din Khidr (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Abdelrazek Omar (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Yasser Muzamil Al-Tayeb (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Ahmed Ismat (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Al-Musbah Faisal (Al-Amal Atbara)

Forwards:

Yasser Awad Bushara (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Ali Abdallah Hamad Al-Neel (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Mohamed Abdulrahman Yousif (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Mubarak Abdallah (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Mousa Hussein Mousa (Al-Hilal Khartoum)

Mohamed Tia Aboudikin (Al-Merriekh Khartoum)

Mazen Fad Al-Bahli (Hay Al-Wadi Nyala)

By Adeboye Amosu



