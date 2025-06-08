Tella: Ten Hag Will Bring More Trophies To Leverkusen

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella says he’s optimistic Bayer Leverkusen coach Erik ten Hag can bring more success to the club.



The Nigerian international made this known in an interview with Flashscore, where he stated that the Dutch tactician can transform Leverkusen ahead of the new Bundesliga season.



“I’m looking forward to it (playing for Ten Hag) a lot. I think he is a very good manager,” Tella said.

Read Also:Top 10 Nigerian Performers In European Football Leagues For 2024/25 Season



“I know, obviously, people are short-sighted and look at only what he’s done at Man United, but people forget he’s won two trophies with them, and what he did with Ajax.”



“To even get a job at Manchester United from Ajax, it shows he must be doing something incredible.



“And even (though) it didn’t go the way perhaps people wanted it to go, but then to get a job at Leverkusen shows you that he’s such a high-quality manager because of the manager he’s coming in to replace.”



