Top 10 Nigerian Performers In European Football Leagues For 2024/25 Season

The 2024/25 European league season has come and gone, with a number of Nigerian stars making a strong impact at their respective clubs.

From England, Spain, France, and Italy to Turkey, these players shone brightly, underlining Nigeria’s pedigree as one of the best footballing nations in the world.

Several of the players helped their clubs win silverware, while others played significant roles in their teams’ push for European qualification or in battles against relegation.

In this piece, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU presents the top 10 Nigerian players who were outstanding for their clubs during the recent season.

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Loan)

Victor Osimhen underlined his status as one of the best strikers in the world with an outstanding campaign at Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

Osimhen, who joined the Yellow and Reds on loan from Napoli last September, shouldered the goalscoring responsibility for the club following a long-term injury to captain Mauro Icardi.

The 26-year-old scored 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side. He won both the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with the club.

Cyriel Dessers (Rangers)

The 30-year-old enjoyed a prolific season at Scottish Premiership giants Glasgow Rangers, despite constant criticism from the club’s supporters.

Dessers finished as the league’s top scorer, netting 18 goals and providing two assists in 35 league appearances.

He registered 29 goals and seven assists in 55 appearances across all competitions for the Light Blues.

Tolu Arokodare (Genk)

The striker was the top scorer in the Belgian Pro League in the 2024/25 season. Arokodare contributed 21 goals and five assists in 40 league outings for KRC Genk.

The 24-year-old added two more goals in four appearances in the Belgian Cup.

The Smurfs, however, missed out on the title despite a strong showing in the regular season.

Read Also:‘It Feels Good’ — Okoronkwo Reacts To AFC Toronto’s POTM Win AFC

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

The current African Footballer of the Year enjoyed another fantastic campaign in Serie A with Atalanta.

The talented winger was instrumental in the club’s qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Lookman registered 22 goals and five assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Bergamo club.

Alex Iwobi (Fulham)

Alex Iwobi made history as the first Nigerian to appear in all 38 matchdays in the Premier League for two seasons, after replacing Harry Wilson in Fulham’s home loss to Manchester City on the final day of the 2024/25 campaign.

The midfielder first achieved the feat in the 2022/23 season.

The 29-year-old contributed nine goals and six assists during the campaign.

Moses Simon (Nantes)

The talented winger enjoyed his most prolific season with Ligue 1 outfit Nantes, netting eight times and recording 10 assists in 32 league outings for the Canaries.

His impressive displays played a crucial role in Antoine Kombouaré’s side avoiding relegation.

Read Also:Okoronkwo Named AFC Toronto Player Of The Month

Ola Aina (Nottingham Forest)



Ola Aina was one of the top performers for Nottingham Forest in the 2024/25 season. The full-back won the Tricky Trees’ Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards once each.

The 28-year-old made 35 league appearances, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge)

The defensive midfielder caught the eye with his remarkable displays for Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old was particularly impressive in the Belgian club’s defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Onyedika recorded one goal and one assist in 11 outings in the competition.

Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague)

A former Flying Eagles defender, Igoh played a key role in Slavia Prague’s title-winning campaign. The 25-year-old made 25 league appearances for the Red and Whites.

The centre-back also earned an invitation to the Super Eagles after a stellar season with Slavia Prague.

Christantus Uche (Getafe)

Uche moved from Spanish second-tier outfit AD Ceuta FC to LaLiga club Getafe last summer. The midfielder impressed with his displays for the Azulones.

The 22-year-old registered four goals and six assists in 33 league appearances for José Bordalás’ side.



