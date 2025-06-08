Close Menu
    Okoronkwo Named AFC Toronto Player Of The Month

    Adeboye Amosu

    Super Falcons forward Esther Okoronkwo has been named AFC Toronto’s Player of the Month for May.

    Okoronkwo scored three goals in four appearances for Marko Milanovic’s side during the month.

    The 23-year-old bagged a brace against Calgary Wild FC, and netted once versus Montreal.

    The win over Calgary was Montreal’s first in the Northern Super League.

    “I need to have the same attitude and mentality for every game. To always treat every game the same,” she told the club’s official website.

    “At the end of the day, we want to win. I always have the mentality to give your best on the field, and work as hard as you can, and let everything work out.”

    Okoronkwo joined AFC Toronto in February 2025 after leaving Chinese club Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue.

