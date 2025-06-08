Close Menu
    Besiktas Launch Bid For Osayi-Samuel

    Adeboye Amosu

    Besiktas have tabled an official offer for Nigeria international Bright Osayi-Samuel.

    Osayi-Samuel’s contract with Besiktas’ Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce will run out at the end of this month.

    The 27-year-old has failed to reach an agreement with Fenerbahce on a new contract.

    Besiktas are desparate to strengthen their right-back position, and have identified the player as a potential target, according to Fotomac.

    Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Fulham are also reportedly interested in the full-back.

    Osayi-Samuel joined Fenerbahce from Sky Bet Championship club Queens Park Rangers in January 2021.

    Hd made 25 league appearances for the Yellow Canaries in the 2024/25 season.

    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu

