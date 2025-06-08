Tuchel Sets New Record As England Manager

Thomas Tuchel has become the first England manager to win his first three games in charge without conceding a goal as the Three Lions beat Andorra 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game as England produced a lacklustre performance. Despite the disappointing display, the result did see Tuchel make history as England kept a third clean sheet in his third match since taking over.

“I am not happy with the performance,” Tuchel told ITV after the game. “I think we started well in the first 20 or 25 minutes. We created a lot of chances and half chances, and we lost completely the momentum and couldn’t get it back in the first half.

“Got a little bit in the second half but then ended up in a place that was not good enough in terms of urgency. We can just admit it that it’s not what we expect from us. We need to look at it in detail and do better on Tuesday.

“He [Noni Madueke] was over the course man of the match, the most dangerous. I could feel his hunger to do what was the plan throughout the whole of the match.

“The message got across because we had a good 25 minutes but then the energy and the determination weren’t there anymore. Then it looks like it does.

“I was most worried in the last 20 minutes because I did not like the attitude that we ended the game with. I didn’t like the lack of urgency and it did not match the occasion. It is still a World Cup qualifier. We will let them know tomorrow what we want from them.”

Captain Kane also admitted England “need to be better” and said the players were “disappointed” that they failed to score more goals in front of the travelling fans.

” It’s not one that many will remember and we had good spells but we take the three points and move on.”

The Mirror



