Rangers Fans Always Demand More From Dessers –Clement

Former Rangers coach Philippe Clement has attributed Cyriel Dessers’ inconsistent performance in the Scottish Premier League last season to the fans’ inflated expectations.



The Nigerian international almost left the club in January after he was accused of not being clinical in front of goals by some fans.



However, Dessers had a different twist to his game as he became a top scorer for Rangers at the end of the season, scoring 18 goals.



Reacting to this development, Clement stated that Rangers fans expected more from Dessers.



“I think Cyriel gets abused like nobody else in the club, or on the pitch at least,” Clement told BBC Scotland, per Daily Record.

“But he was always there to work hard and to do everything for the club every day, every training, every game.



“Also in this period in his career, he never scored as many goals as he did at Rangers for the teams he played for in the past.



“So in the end, he performed really well with his qualities. He was top scorer I think at the end of this season.



“Of course fans always want more. Cyriel, if he’d played in a team that had won the league, then he would be for everybody a good player.



“But if you don’t win the league then you are not a good player anymore. That’s life at Rangers. That’s also the life that fans can have.



“It’s only as a club you need to see two things; you need to look at this rationally and not emotionally.”







