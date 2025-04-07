EPLEPL
    World Football

    Ten Hag Representatives Deny Roma Rumours Following Olimpico Visit

    James AgberebiBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Former Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag was sighted at the Stadio Olimpico for Roma vs Juventus on Sunday night, but his representatives have denied that he is in talks for the Giallorossi managerial post.

    Ten Hag is not in talks with Roma to replace Claudio Ranieri in 2025-26.


    As the 55-year-old watched Roma’s home match against Juventus in the capital Friday night, rumors circulated about the Dutchman’s potential appointment at the Stadio Olimpico.

    The coach’s crew has denied speaking with the capital-based club, according to Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Football Italia.

    The report maintains that Ten Hag was in the city to see the Giallorossi’s crucial home game.

    Gazzetta claims that Ten Hag did not respond to inquiries from Roma supporters regarding his potential as their next coach.

    Claudio Ranieri’s contract with Roma expires this coming June, but the 73-year-old has repeated that he won’t continue at the club, but will help Roma in identifying his ideal successor.

    Ten Hag started his career as a manager in 2015 when he was appointed by Dutch Eredivisie side, Utrecht following his stint as a sporting director with the club.

    He left for Ajax in 2017 where he won the league title three times among a host of other trophies.

    The Dutchman signed with Manchester United in the 2022-23 season and subsequently ended the Red Devils’ six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup in his first season.

    He also won the FA Cup in the following season before getting the sack in October last year.


    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

