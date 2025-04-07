Eguma: ‘Enyimba Still Targeting Top-Three NPFL Finish, CAF Return’

Enyimba of Aba head coach, Stanley Eguma, has stated that the People’s Elephant are still in strong contention for a top-three finish in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Completesports.com reports.

The nine-time domestic top-flight champions are currently eighth on the log with 46 points—14 behind leaders Remo Stars, 10 behind second-placed Rivers United, and four adrift of third-placed Abia Warriors.





Following their 2-1 victory over state rivals Abia Warriors in a Matchday 32 fixture in Aba on Sunday, Eguma told reporters that Enyimba would not give up the chase for a CAF inter-club competition ticket next season. He insisted the league and the Federation Cup both offer realistic opportunities to actualise their ambition.

“The league is still open. As far as I’m concerned, Enyimba are in strong contention,” said Eguma, a former Rivers United manager.

“Forget our past flaws. We dropped points here against Bayelsa United. In Lagos, we were close to getting the three points but ended up dropping them too. I think we’re learning from those mistakes.

“It hasn’t been long since we started working together. I believe that in the nearest future, we’ll get it right. But for now, it’s not yet over. We’ll continue to keep our sights on the top until it’s finally over.”

Enyimba are also still in the hunt for Federation Cup glory, with Round of 16 matches scheduled across the country on April 16. They will face Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Abakaliki FC.

Asked which of the two routes to continental football Enyimba would prioritise, Eguma said they would pursue both with equal commitment.

“Both windows are open, and we’re giving our all to both,” said the man fondly called ‘Capelo’ by his admirers.

“We’re not losing sight of either the league or the Federation Cup. Whichever one comes, we take. We’re working hard and praying to God that one of them comes through for us.

“We strongly believe we are fit and capable of picking either the league or Federation Cup ticket for a return to the continent.”

Enyimba came from behind to defeat Abia Warriors 2-1, with Man of the Match award winner Kalu Nweke cancelling out Anthony Ijoma’s early opener before the break. Joseph Atule struck the eventual winner midway into the second half, in what was arguably Enyimba’s best performance of the season.

When asked what inspired the team’s turnaround, Eguma cited the players’ determination, the management’s support, and improved understanding of his football philosophy.

“We have players who are determined now. The management is really backing the team and motivating the players, who are eager to make a name for themselves and lift the club.

“You know I only recently joined the team. The players are gradually understanding the philosophy. It’s a gradual process, and I think we shouldn’t rule ourselves out of a possible top-three finish because the league isn’t over yet. We keep working hard. As you can see, we’re improving game by game. It’s not over until it’s finally over.”

Reflecting on the match, Eguma also praised Abia Warriors, calling it the best NPFL game he has witnessed in recent times.

“It was a good game. As a derby, we expected a tough and difficult match. Both teams are very good. The game lived up to expectations and, in my view, it’s the best NPFL match I’ve seen in a long time.

“Abia Warriors were strong and had a solid tactical approach. They dominated possession, but we capitalised on counter-attacks to get our goals—and that’s important.

“The most crucial thing is getting the goals. Overall, I think it was a great game.”

By Sab Osuji



