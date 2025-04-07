EPLEPL
07 APR 19:00
LEI
-
NEW
-
UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
BAY
-
INT
-
UCLUCL
08 APR 19:00
ARS
-
RMA
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
FCB
-
BOR
-
UCLUCL
09 APR 19:00
PSG
-
AST
-
UELUEL
10 APR 16:45
BGL
-
LAZ
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
LYO
-
MAN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
TOT
-
EIN
-
UELUEL
10 APR 19:00
RAN
-
ATH
-
A-League MenA-League Men
11 APR 09:35
MCI
-
BRI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
11 APR 18:30
VFL
-
RBL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
11 APR 18:45
RCL
-
REI
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 05:00
WEL
-
VIC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 07:00
SYD
-
AUC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 09:35
NEW
-
CCM
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 11:30
MCI
-
CRY
-
A-League MenA-League Men
12 APR 11:45
PER
-
ADE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
B0L
-
UBE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOR
-
FRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
BOC
-
AUG
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
TSG
-
MAI
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 13:30
HOL
-
FSP
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
BRI
-
LEI
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
NOT
-
EVE
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 14:00
SOU
-
AST
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 14:00
PAN
-
LAM
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 15:00
ASM
-
MAR
-
EPLEPL
12 APR 16:30
ARS
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
12 APR 16:30
BAY
-
BOR
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 16:30
PFC
-
KAL
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 17:00
TFC
-
LIL
-
SUPER LEAGUE 1
12 APR 17:00
VOL
-
LEV
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
12 APR 19:05
RCS
-
OGC
-
A-League MenA-League Men
13 APR 07:00
WSW
-
WUN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
CHE
-
IPS
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
LIV
-
WHU
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 13:00
WOL
-
TOT
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 13:00
ASE
-
BRE
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 13:30
VFB
-
WER
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
ANG
-
MON
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 15:15
HAC
-
REN
-
EPLEPL
13 APR 15:30
NEW
-
MAN
-
BundesligaBundesliga
13 APR 15:30
EIN
-
HEI
-
Ligue 1Ligue 1
13 APR 18:45
AUX
-
LYO
-
EPLEPL
14 APR 19:00
BOU
-
FUL
-
Close Menu
    Nigerian Leagues

    NPFL: Defeat At Enyimba Not A ‘Setback’ To Abia Warriors’ Continental Aspiration —Amapakabo

    Nnamdi EzekuteBy Updated:No Comments3 Mins Read
    imama-amapakabo-abia-warriors-nigeria-premier-football-league-npfl

    Abia Warriors Head Coach, Imama Amapakabo, has expressed confidence that the club’s maiden continental football ambition remains intact, despite their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Enyimba in Sunday’s ‘Abia Derby’ in Aba, Completesports.com reports.

    Abia Warriors raced into an early lead after Anthony Ijoma headed in from Sunday Megwo’s cross from the right.


    Kalu Nweke levelled for Enyimba with a stunning volley into the top corner from 25 yards out, as both teams went into the half-time break on equal footing.

    Also Read: ‘A Great Turnaround’ — Nasarawa Assistant Coach Reacts To Home Win Vs Akwa United

    Enyimba took the lead for the first time in the gritty contest when Joseph Atule fired home from a tight angle with his left foot, with 23 minutes left to play.

    The nine-time champions resorted to game management to protect their advantage. The Amapakabo-led side increased their urgency but lacked the cutting edge in the final third, missing several scoring opportunities. Indeed, Abia Warriors’ forwards must look themselves in the mirror and ask what went wrong.

    Responding to questions on whether the defeat had derailed Abia Warriors’ continental hopes, Coach Amapakabo, a former junior international goalkeeper, said no — insisting their target remains intact and achievable.

    “Every team has a chance of getting to the continent. When you say ‘setback’ to our continental hope, like I said, before this game, we had 21 points to play for,” said Amapakabo, an NPFL title-winning coach with Rangers in the 2015/2016 season.

    “Now we’ve 18 (points to play for). We already have 50 points. Every team can dream. So, let’s see where these 18 points will take us. We’ll continue to work hard, keep pushing, and see at the end of the remaining six games where it leads.”

    Amapakabo admitted his players were not clinical in the final third despite consistently breaking through Enyimba’s defence.

    “I think we lost this game in our offensive third,” Amapakabo said. “We were lacking in that area overall.

    “In the first half, we anticipated doing something different. We noticed they came with a different tactical setup. We had to reorganise and restrategise, but unfortunately, we were not clinical in front of goal — and that was our greatest undoing this evening.”

    He acknowledged that Abia Warriors were punished for their wastefulness.

    He added: “Like I told the players before the game, this is just one of seven matches we’ve left to play. Now, three points are gone. We’ve 18 points to play for.

    Also Read: ‘Big Performance’– Bassey Thumbs Up Fulham’s Win Over Liverpool

    “We’re still in the race. We’ll chase it and run as fast as we possibly can. So, let’s see how it goes. Kudos to the boys — they gave it their all. I think in terms of goal creation, we had the better chances, but unfortunately, we lost to two strikes from outside the box.

    “We’ll go back, review the game, and then prepare for Rivers United, which is our next match.”

    “We had more chances. I think we had more goal attempts in this game than they did. In games like this, you can’t keep wasting chances, because if you do, you get punished — one way or the other.

    “I don’t think they had the better chances. Their two goals came from long-range shots. We created more and were more active in their box, but unfortunately, this is football. If you don’t take your chances, you get punished.”

    Abia Warriors remain third in the NPFL standings with 50 points after matchday 32.

    By Sab Osuji


    Share.
    Mr. Nnamdi Ezekute

    Nnamdi Ezekute, a sports reporting expert, has risen through the ranks at Complete Communications Limited (CCL) famed for publications like Complete Sports.
    Email: [email protected]
    X (Formerly Twitter): @Ezekutive

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.