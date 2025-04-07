Iwobi Makes History In Fulham’s Win Over Liverpool

Alex Iwobi is now the first Nigerian to hit 30 plus goals and 30 plus assists in the Premier League, Completesports.com.

Iwobi registered one goal and an assist in Fulham’s 3-2 hard-fought victory over Liverpool at the Craven Cottage on Sunday.





The versatile midfielder put Fulham 2-1 ahead in the 32nd minute for his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

Read Also:NPFL: Defeat At Enyimba Not A ‘Setback’ To Abia Warriors’ Continental Aspiration —Amapakabo

The 28-year-old then set up Rodrigo Muniz for the third goal five minutes later.

The former Arsenal player was in action for 82 minutes in the encounter.

Fulham climbed to eighth position in the standings following the win.

Iwobi previously played for Arsenal and Everton before joining Fulham.

By Adeboye Amosu





