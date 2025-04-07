EPLEPL
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Iwobi Makes History In Fulham’s Win Over Liverpool

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Alex Iwobi is now the first Nigerian to hit 30 plus goals and 30 plus assists in the Premier League, Completesports.com.

    Iwobi registered one goal and an assist in Fulham’s 3-2 hard-fought victory over Liverpool at the Craven Cottage on Sunday.


    The versatile midfielder put Fulham 2-1 ahead in the 32nd minute for his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

    Read Also:NPFL: Defeat At Enyimba Not A ‘Setback’ To Abia Warriors’ Continental Aspiration —Amapakabo

    The 28-year-old then set up Rodrigo Muniz for the third goal five minutes later.

    The former Arsenal player was in action for 82 minutes in the encounter.

    Fulham climbed to eighth position in the standings following the win.

    Iwobi previously played for Arsenal and Everton before joining Fulham.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

