The Ugly Truth About Racial Abuse In Football And How We Can Stop It

Racial abuse in football remains a troubling reality, affecting players like Calvin Bassey, who recently faced discrimination following an FA Cup match. Despite ongoing campaigns and strong condemnations, racism continues to plague the sport, highlighting the urgent need for stronger measures.

In this video, we discuss the deep-rooted issue of racial abuse in football, exploring its impact on players, clubs, and the football community. We also highlight the role of governing bodies, social media platforms, and educational programs in creating lasting change.





Join us as we analyze why racism persists in football and what must be done to eradicate this toxic culture. Together, we can make football a sport that truly unites people from all backgrounds.

