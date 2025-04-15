8 Nigerian Footballers Who Have Conquered European Football And Lifted UEFA Silverware

From Finidi George to Ademola Lookman, Nigerian footballers have made history on Europe’s grandest stages! In this video, we take a deep dive into 8 Nigerian footballers who have lifted UEFA trophies, including the Champions League and Europa League.

Featured Players:

Finidi George – Champions League Winner (Ajax, 1995)

Nwankwo Kanu – Champions League & Europa League Winner

John Obi Mikel – Chelsea’s UCL & UEL Hero

Victor Moses, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman & More!





Relive their iconic moments and see how these Nigerian football legends made an impact in European football!

