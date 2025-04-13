Tijani Relishes Plymouth Argyle’s Win Over Sheffield United

Muhamed Tijani is in buoyant mood after helping Plymouth Argyle beat Sheffield United in their Sky Bet Championship clash.

The former Flying Eagles striker scored the winning goal as the hosts rallied from one goal down to beat Sheffield United 2-1 at the Home Park on Saturday.





Jesurun Rak-Sakyi opened scoring for Sheffield United one minute before the break.

Plymouth Argyle equalised through Ryan Hardie nine minutes from time.

Substitute Tijani then fired home the decisive goal in the 88th minute.

The striker took to the social media to celebrate the win and his Man of the Match award.

“Glad to be on the scoresheet for my team at this crucial stage of the season and grateful to God for the Man of the Match award…Hope alive, we keep pushing @Argyle,”he wrote on X.

The 24-year-old has scored twice in nine league appearances for the Greens this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



