Timber Is The Best Full-back In EPL –Man United Legend

Gary Neville believes Jurrien Timber is the best full-back in the Premier League and says the Arsenal defender is second-best in his position in world football.

Timber joined Arsenal in a £38.5 million deal from Ajax two years ago but his first campaign with the Gunners was disrupted by an ACL injury.

The Netherlands international made 48 appearances in all competitions last season and this term, he has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers and has cemented his place as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice right-back ahead of Ben White.

Neville believes Arsenal are significantly stronger than Premier League title rivals Liverpool with their options at full-back but feels only Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal is a better right-back than Timber.

“What I was thinking last night watching Arsenal (against Atletico Madrid), I was watching Lewis-Skelly, obviously Timber played, you’ve got Ben White and Calafiori, I thought all Arsenal’s full-backs are better than Liverpool’s, all four of them, that’s a big problem for Liverpool,” Neville said on The Overlap.

“Timber is the best full-back in the league at the moment.

Also Read: Estevao Must Adapt To Premier League Speed –Desailly

“I think Timber is almost, in my mind, I would class as being… do you know the guy that plays for Real Madrid? Carvajal. For me, he’s the best. And I think Timber’s the nearest to him at the moment, I see, in terms of being able to do that bit and do that bit, do the forward bit well enough, but definitely cuts everything off down his side.”



