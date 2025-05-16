Tottenham Face Another Major Injury Blow Just Days Before Europa League Final

Tottenham Hotspur face a nervous wait regarding Pape Matar Sarr’s injury knock just days before the Europa League final.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa on Friday night – their 21st Premier League defeat of the season.

The fixture represented their final league outing before facing Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Despite making three changes for the trip to Villa Park as he rested players for the final, Postecoglou still suffered a fitness blow.

Central midfielder Sarr was forced off after 53 minutes, with Yves Bissouma replacing him in midfield.

The Senegalese international picked up a knock to his back before trudging down the tunnel alongside Spurs medical staff.

Mikey Moore also appeared in discomfort as he made way for Brennan Johnson with three minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, skipper Son Heung-min continued his injury comeback by starting against Villa.

Addressing the potential injuries after the match, Postecoglou told Sky Sports: “He [Pape Sarr] felt something in his back and took him off as a precaution.

“Not too significant and Mikey was OK but was just fatigued.

“He [Son Heung-min] is ready and available. They all are ready to start. It was important tonight and he feels like he is getting back to some rhythm.

“I thought up until they scored the boys worked hard, they were really disciplined and organised.

“We didn’t really let them create too many openings. We had our moments as well going forward, but once they scored we lost a little bit of belief.

“A lot of those guys haven’t played a lot and we looked like we were fatiguing and then the game just got away from us.”

The Spurs boss could now be without six first-team players for the Europa League final should Sarr be ruled out.

talkSPORT



