Tuchel Pens New England Contract, Stays Until 2028

Thomas Tuchel will remain in charge of England after signing a contract extension until 2028.

Tuchel’s previous deal will end after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The German’s main backroom team – Anthony Barry, Henrique Hilario, Nico Mayer and James Melbourne – have also agreed extensions through to the end of Euro 2028.

“I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England,” Tuchel said.

“It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup.

“It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.”

FA CEO Mark Bullingham added: “I am delighted Thomas has committed to stay with us through to the Euros in 2028. He was the right person for the job when he joined us for the World Cup campaign, and has only strengthened his reputation across the qualifiers. We know the players are right behind him, and the togetherness within the group is there for all to see.

“There is simply no better candidate available in world football. With his big-game experience, knowledge and passion, he gives the squad the very best chance for success – this summer and with the once-in-a generation EURO being hosted on these shores in two years’ time.

“In Thomas, Anthony and the wider team, we have a perfect blend of English coaching and international expertise. Their full focus remains on doing as well as possible this summer, and by securing them early for 2028, we have taken away the potential distraction of contract renegotiations around the tournament.”



