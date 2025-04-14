Turkey: Fenerbahce Must Keep Pressure On Osimhen’s Galatasaray — Osayi-Samuel

Bright Osayi-Samuel has said Fenerbahce must keep fighting hard in their bid to win the Turkish Super Lig title.

The Yellow Canaries are three points adrift leaders Galatasaray, who occupy top spot on the table with 74 points from 29 games.





Jose Mourinho’s side defeated Sivasspor 3-1 on Sunday to keep pressure on Galatasaray, who are targeting a third consecutive title.

Osayi-Samuel declared that is important for Fenerbahce to win their remaining seven matches.

“We need to focus on ourselves. We have seven important matches. I think we will be champions if we win all the matches,” the Nigeria international said after the win over Sivasspor.

“A valuable three points to continue on our way steadily. Every match we play is a final. Now we will focus on the next match.”

The Yellow Canaries will host Kayserispor in their next league game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



