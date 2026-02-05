U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Intensify Preparation For Senegal Clash

Nigeria’s Falconets held their second training session in Abeokuta on Thursday ahead of their clash with the Lionesses de la Téranga of Senegal, reports Completesports.com.

Moses Aduku’s side arrived Abeokuta from Ibadan on Wednesday.

23 players took part in the session which lasted for around two hours.

The duo of Oluchi Ohaegbulem and Mistura Yusuf has a light session with the team’s physiotherapist.

Read Also:U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Senegal Clash

Ohaegbulem, and Yusuf have already been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Hannah Ayoade Ibrahim, who sat out Thursday’s session due to illness is expected to join her teammate in training on Friday.

The Falconets will host Senegal at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday..

The winner on aggregate will advance to the final qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup where Guinea-Bissau or Malawi await for a ticket to the tournament.

By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta



