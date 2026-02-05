Close Menu
    U-20 WWCQ: Falconets Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Senegal Clash

    Nigeria’s Falconets will be without key duo Oluchi Ohaegbulem and Mistura Yusuf in the first leg of their 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third qualifying round tie against Senegal, reports Completesports.com.

    Ohaegbulem and Yusuf picked up injuries during the team’s training in Ibadan.

    The two players trained separately from their teammates on Thursday at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

    Defender Hannah Ayoade Ibrahim also missed training due to illness.

    Ibrahim is however expected to join training on Friday.

    Moses Aduku’s side will host Senegal’s Lionesses de la Téranga at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Saturday.

    The game will kick-off at 4pm Nigeria time.

    By Adeboye Amosu in Abeokuta


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

