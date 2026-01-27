U-20 WWCQ: Ibadan To Host Falconets Vs Senegal

The Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan will host the first leg of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup third round qualifying tie between the Falconets and Senegal.

The encounter is slated for Saturday, 7 February, while the return leg is scheduled for Saturday, 14 February.

Moses Aduku’s side will arrive on Tuesday (today) to continue their preparation.

The winner of the Nigeria–Senegal fixture will advance to the final round of the African qualifiers, where they will face the winner of the Guinea-Bissau versus Malawi tie for one of the continent’s four tickets to the World Cup.

The Falconets are two-time silver medalists and semi-finalists at the tournament.

Morocco will host the WAFCON 2026 finals from 17 March to 3 April 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu




