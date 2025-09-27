Uche Benched As Palace Hand Liverpool First Defeat Of The Season

Nigeria international Chrisantus Uche was an unused substitute as Crystal Palace handed Liverpool their first defeat this season.

Since his move to Palace in the summer, Uche has only made two appearances – one in the league and one in the Carabao Cup.

A stoppage time strike by Eddie Nketiah sealed a 2-1 win for Palace in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Palace and Liverpool went into the fixture as the only unbeaten sides this season.

Senegal international Ismaila Sarr gave Palace the lead in the ninth minute but on 87 minutes Federico Chiesa equalised for Liverpool.

But in the 97th minute Nketiah volleyed home to secure the three points for his side.

The win means Palace are temporarily in second place on 12 points while Liverpool remain top on 15 points.

Chelsea’s Poor League Form Continues

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s poor League run continues as they tell to a 3-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues are now winless in their last three games in the Premier League – losing two and drawing one.

It was a game Chelsea had to, once again, play with 10 men after Trevoh Chalobah was sent off.

After dominating the early exchanges, Chelsea took the lead in the 24th minute through Enzo Fernandez.

Unfortunately, everything went south for Chelsea in the 53rd minute after Chalobah was shown a straight red card for bringing down a Brighton player who was clear on goal.

Brighton made the numerical advantage count as Danny Welbeck made it 1-1 in the 77th minute.

In the 92nd minute De Cuyper made it 2-1 to Brighton before Welbeck got his second to put the Seagulls 3-1 up.

The defeat leaves Chelsea in seventh position on eight points while Brighton are 10th also on eight points.

Man City Outclass Burnley

In other matches Manchester City hammered newly promoted Burnley 5-1 at the Etihad with Erling Haaland bagging a brace and Leeds were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth at Elland Road.

By James Agberebi



