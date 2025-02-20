Uche Nominated For La Liga U-23 Player Of The Month Award For February

Getafe Nigerian forward Christantus Uche has been nominated for La Liga’s U-23 Player of the Month for February 2025.

Uche was announced as one of five players shortlisted for the award on La Liga’s English X handle on Wednesday.





The 21-year-old will battle with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal, Valencia’s Javi Guerra, Real Betis’ Jesús Rodríguez and Celta de Vigo’s Javi Rodríguez for the award.

Uche has featured in all the four matches Getafe have played in February, helping them secure two wins and one draw (one defeat).

Also, he scored in their 2-1 win away to Girona on February 14, which took his tally in the Spanish topflight to three goals in 24 appearances.

Meanwhile, he will not be available for selection on Sunday when Getafe host Real Betis in La Liga due to accumulation of yellow cards.

He is suspended for the game after accumulating five cautions, which translate to automatic one-match ban.

Getafe are in 13th place on 30 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi



