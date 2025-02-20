NPFL: Finidi Pleased After Akwa United Draw

Rivers United head coach Finidi George has expressed satisfaction with the outcome of his side’s Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 25 encounter against Akwa United.

The Port Harcourt club were held to a 1-1 draw by the Promise Keepers at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday.





Ubong Friday gave Rivers United the lead after eight minutes, while Abson Mare equalised for the hosts in the second half.

Rivers United were reduced to 10-men after Abba Suleiman was sent off in the 54th minute.

“I thought we would have won it, but it didn’t happen. I think the players did well; just a slight mistake defensively, and they got that equaliser,” Finidi told the club’s media.

“But I think in the second half, we had another opportunity where I thought the striker could have shot better. It didn’t happen, so at the end of the day, playing with one man less, we could manage the game and we got that one point.

“I am quite happy, even though I wanted the three points. Looking at the way everything unfolded, I think it’s a well-deserved point.”

By Adeboye Amosu



